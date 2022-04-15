Mikel Arteta says Arsenal and Southampton are hurting ahead of Hampshire clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal and Southampton are hurting ahead of Hampshire clash

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 2.37pm
Mikel Arteta believes both Arsenal and Southampton will be “hurting” ahead of the meeting between the sides at St Mary’s (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta believes both Arsenal and Southampton will be “hurting” ahead of the Premier League meeting between the sides at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Arsenal had been on an impressive run and boosted their chances of finishing in a coveted top four spot having lost just once in 11 games before they suffered successive defeats against Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Southampton, however, are without a win in their last five matches and were hammered 6-0 at home by Chelsea in the last round of fixtures.

Arteta believes both sides will be feeling the effects of recent defeats.

“I think you are going to see two teams that are hurting,” the Arsenal manager said.

“We are hurting because of the last two games and we want to perform and win and I am sure after the home defeat that they had they want to do the same.”

The Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham currently sit in fourth spot, three points clear of Arteta’s side having played one game more going into the weekend’s fixtures.

However the Arsenal manager insisted that the club’s long-term aim is not solely focused on securing a place in the Champions League.

“I think it’s related to our history, we want to not be fourth but third, second, or first and that’s what we have to do and that’s always within every supporter and anyone who has any connection with the club,” Arteta said.

“So the moment that you see the team doing better and having better aspirations, your tendency is to get excited about it and I think that’s the right reaction.”

Arteta will continue to be without a number of players for the upcoming match.

Alexandre Lacazette could miss out for Arsenal (PA)

The manager admitted the current injuries to crucial players had had an impact on the squad.

“At the moment it is not ideal and we knew that towards the end of the season one of the key elements was going to be having the team available and the squad available as much as possible and we have a few issues, with him (Kieran Tierney) and as well with (Takehiro) Tomiyasu.”

On Thomas Partey, he added: “The news that we got after having another assessment…not great, it is not looking very positive (for) his availability this season, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“He is trying to get back as quick as possible but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it.”

As for striker Alexandre Lacazette, he added: “Obviously there are private reasons that I cannot comment on but I have no other team news other than the guys that we have discussed.”

