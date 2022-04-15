Emma Raducanu pulls Great Britain level against Czechs in Billie Jean King Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu pulls Great Britain level against Czechs in Billie Jean King Cup

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 3.03pm
Emma Raducanu defeated Tereza Martincova on her Billie Jean King Cup debut (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu defeated Tereza Martincova on her Billie Jean King Cup debut (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Raducanu found her feet quickly on clay to draw Great Britain level with the Czech Republic at the end of the first day of their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague.

The US Open champion’s clash with 50th-ranked Tereza Martincova was not just her senior competitive debut for Britain but also her first professional match on clay – another example of the remarkable career trajectory the 19-year-old has been on.

The pressure was on Raducanu after Harriet Dart’s 55-minute 6-1 6-0 thrashing by Marketa Vondrousova and she rose to the challenge impressively, claiming a 7-5 7-5 victory.

The teenager learned as she went on the surface, saving a set point after dropping serve in the eighth game and taking the first set with a run of three straight games.

She has shown a tendency to dip physically in the second sets of matches this season and was two breaks down at 0-3 and 1-4 in blustery conditions at the historic Cesky club, positioned on an island in the Vltava river.

But Martincova was clearly feeling the occasion and Raducanu demonstrated her battling spirit once again to fight back, winning six of the last seven games.

Raducanu’s last match on clay came in French Open juniors nearly four years ago but she spoke positively about her prospects on the surface ahead of the tie – despite losing her toenails in training.

This will certainly be a morale-boosting result for the teenager – it is just the third win she has managed this season and Martincova is the highest-ranked player she has beaten since her semi-final victory over Maria Sakkari at the US Open.

It was also a crucial win for Britain if they are to cause a huge upset and defeat the perennial champions to book a place in the finals week later this year.

Earlier, Dart was comprehensively outclassed by Olympic silver medallist and former French Open finalist Vondrousova, who grew up playing at the club and is a high-quality player, particularly on clay.

Dart exploited some early nerves from her opponent and should have led 2-0 but, helped by a string of double faults from the British number two, Vondrousova quickly settled and reeled off 12 games in a row.

The opening match on Saturday sees Raducanu take on Vondrousova in a hugely intriguing encounter, with three points needed for victory in the tie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier