Patrick Vieira will not take FA Cup risks with Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 3.13pm
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will take no risks with Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has insisted he will not take any risks with Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

The young duo have been a key feature of the Eagles’ successful campaign but are doubts for Wembley due to minor injuries that have prevented them from training fully this week.

Olise sustained a foot issue on international duty with France’s Under-21s last month and Mitchell was forced off in the weekend defeat at Leicester with a calf problem.

Vieira said: “We have Tyrick and Michael, who have had some training on the field individually yesterday and a little more today.

“Of course then we have to wait until tomorrow to see any reaction but they will only get involved in the game if they are 100 per cent fit.”

Palace already know they are without Conor Gallagher, who is unable to play due to the terms of his loan agreement after a request to parent club Chelsea to allow the midfielder to be involved was turned down last week.

Vieira feels for the England international but can sense the excitement around the club before the Eagles make a first trip to Wembley since 2016 when they lost the FA Cup final to Manchester United.

“Conor was disappointed no doubt about it but he understood the rules and he was in a good place,” the Palace boss added.

“There is an excitement around the FA Cup. We wanted to do well and we are in the semi-final. It is a really exciting period and we will enjoy the day.

“It is a really good moment for the football club and this is why the message to the players and fans is to really enjoy the day. We had a really good week, we prepared for the game really well and we will be ready for the game.”

Marc Guehi is set to face his old club for a third time this season on Sunday after he made the decision to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The centre-back, who recently made his full England debut, has insisted facing Chelsea no longer feels any different.

Guehi said: “I have played them twice already this season so I am quite relaxed about the situation and just looking forward to it.

“When I came here, I was hoping to just get minutes and regular football. Thankfully I have had the backing of the manager and players and done that.

“The team has been on an exciting journey, we have developed well as a team and like you said it is a bit of a surprise to be in the semi’s but through our hard work and dedication, we’ve shown it is possible.”

