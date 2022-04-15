Chelsea hand Romelu Lukaku late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Chelsea hand Romelu Lukaku late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace clash

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 3.25pm
Romelu Lukaku could be fit for Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Romelu Lukaku could be fit for Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Romelu Lukaku will have the chance to prove his fitness in Chelsea training ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The Belgium hitman has been struggling with Achilles tendon pain but has the chance to return against the Eagles at Wembley.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out of action with a back issue, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will be without eight-goal hitman Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to face his parent club and saw a written request to Chelsea last week turned down.

The Eagles manager also needs to check on the fitness of Tyrick Mitchell (calf) and Michael Olise (foot), who have only taken part in some training this week.

Full-back Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) remains sidelined while Vieira will need to pick between cup goalkeeper Jack Butland and first-choice Vicente Guaita.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier