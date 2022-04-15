Chelsea hand Romelu Lukaku late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Romelu Lukaku will have the chance to prove his fitness in Chelsea training ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The Belgium hitman has been struggling with Achilles tendon pain but has the chance to return against the Eagles at Wembley.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out of action with a back issue, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will be without eight-goal hitman Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to face his parent club and saw a written request to Chelsea last week turned down.

The Eagles manager also needs to check on the fitness of Tyrick Mitchell (calf) and Michael Olise (foot), who have only taken part in some training this week.

Full-back Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) remains sidelined while Vieira will need to pick between cup goalkeeper Jack Butland and first-choice Vicente Guaita.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.