Motherwell assistant Keith Lasley to join St Mirren as chief operating officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Motherwell assistant Keith Lasley to join St Mirren as chief operating officer

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 4.17pm
Keith Lasley is leaving Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Keith Lasley is leaving Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren have announced that Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley will join them as chief operating officer at the end of the season.

The new role, created in the wake of the retirement of chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick, will see the 42-year-old take charge of all club operations and assisting the board in setting the club’s strategy and vision.

Lasley played under and assisted St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson at Fir Park and has been studying a masters degree in sports directorship at Manchester Metropolitan University.

He told his new club’s official website: “St Mirren, my hometown team, have provided me with an incredible opportunity to realise my ambitions in the role of chief operating officer.

“My on-the-job experience at Motherwell and academic learning have provided me with the skills to be a success in this role and be part of the leadership that will drive St Mirren forward and fulfil the massive potential this club has.

“Having been part of a fan-owned club, which sits at the heart of the community and has set high standards in how to operate, both on and off the park, I look forward to bringing my positive experiences to generate further fans and strengthen community engagement. I believe these are essential components to the success of St Mirren.”

The move will see Lasley end a 23-year association with Motherwell which was only interrupted by a two-year stay with Plymouth.

Lasley stayed on when Robinson left the club in December 2020 despite new boss Graham Alexander bringing in another assistant, Chris Lucketti.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve Motherwell Football Club for 20 years,” the former Fir Park skipper told his current club’s website.

“There have been some very special moments along the way. From making my debut at nineteen through to captaining the club and ultimately on to my current role as assistant manager, I have enjoyed every single minute.

“This club means so much to me and my family and will continue to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier