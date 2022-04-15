Ange Postecoglou warns Celtic to expect Rangers best despite European exertions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ange Postecoglou warns Celtic to expect Rangers best despite European exertions

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 4.27pm
Ange Postecoglou will not fall into a trap (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expecting nothing but the best from Rangers despite their European exertions.

Postecoglou warned of the dangers of thinking they might have an advantage over their Scottish Cup semi-final opponents after the Light Blues were taken to extra time by Braga on Thursday night.

Gers ultimately reached the Europa League semi-finals and Postecoglou cautioned that they could bounce into Sunday’s Hampden clash on their best form.

Postecoglou, whose side beat St Johnstone 7-0 last Saturday in their most recent encounter, said: “If you fall into the trap of looking for some sort of advantage or some sort of weakness, then that’s where the pitfalls are.

“We expect to play every opponent at their absolute best. We don’t think we are going to go out there on Sunday and because Rangers had a big game (on Thursday) night, that they are going to be something less than they can be

“We will go out there preparing for them to be the best they can be as we have in every game against them or any other opposition to be fair. That means we prepare ourselves to be the best we can be.

“They will obviously be pretty buoyed after their result and they could play their best game of the year against us on Sunday. If we are not ready for that, then we are going to pay a price.

“We will be ready for a strong opponent and that means we will go in there also prepared to play our best game of the year.”

The former Australia head coach admits his team have benefited from free midweeks after going out of Europe against Bodo/Glimt in February – they have won six matches in a row since then.

But he believes reinforcing his squad in January was the key to maintaining form which has seen them move six points clear of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

“There won’t be a coach or a manager or a player who doesn’t appreciate having time and training with your players,” he said.

“Particularly when you’ve got a new group of players, the more you can emphasise our parts of the game, it’s definitely helpful.

“The first three-quarters of the season we had midweek games so that limits your ability to work on certain things.

“So we have tried to make maximum use of this last period when we haven’t had any midweek games. It doesn’t mean that we don’t work as hard. We are probably working harder than we normally do in training, specifically around our game.

“But also a big reason why we are in good form is we have got a real healthy squad.

“January was an important month for us, there is no doubt the four players we brought in have helped enormously in terms of being able to rotate players, keeping the intensity of training really high, keep the guys really competitive, the impact of subs, and not rushing back Dave Turnbull or Kyogo and other guys who have had injuries.

“I think they have been the key factors in terms of us playing our best football right now.”

