Injured Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out on Celtic’s cup clash with Rangers

Celtic are set to be without Giorgos Giakoumakis for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.

The Greek striker went off with a minor hamstring injury against St Johnstone last weekend but is only likely to miss one match.

Ange Postecoglou otherwise has a full squad with David Turnbull shaking off a knock and James Forrest back after a minor hamstring strain.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his fatigued Rangers squad after their extra-time Europa League quarter-final win against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday.

Croatia left-back Borna Barisic went off with cramp against the Portuguese side.

Defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.