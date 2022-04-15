Injured Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out on Celtic’s cup clash with Rangers By Press Association April 15 2022, 4.41pm Giorgos Giakoumakis is set to miss the Hampden clash (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic are set to be without Giorgos Giakoumakis for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday. The Greek striker went off with a minor hamstring injury against St Johnstone last weekend but is only likely to miss one match. Ange Postecoglou otherwise has a full squad with David Turnbull shaking off a knock and James Forrest back after a minor hamstring strain. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his fatigued Rangers squad after their extra-time Europa League quarter-final win against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday. Croatia left-back Borna Barisic went off with cramp against the Portuguese side. Defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Scottish Cup semi-final statistics Kyogo Furuhashi could start for Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-final Old Firm clash set for latest chapter as Rangers face Celtic in Scottish Cup Kemar Roofe’s extra-time winner sends Rangers into the Europa League semi-finals