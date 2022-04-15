Scunthorpe relegated from EFL after Leyton Orient rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scunthorpe relegated from EFL after Leyton Orient rout

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.05pm
Keith Hill saw his side relegated (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Hill saw his side relegated (Richard Sellers/PA)

A 3-0 defeat by Leyton Orient confirmed the loss of Scunthorpe’s Football League status after 72 years.

It took the Os just 15 minutes to break down The Iron defence. Paul Smyth turned his marker on the edge of the penalty area and sent a powerful drive into the net from a tight angle.

The lead was doubled on 24 minutes when Theo Archibald delivered a venomous left-footed shot into the net from outside the penalty area.

And when Iron keeper Rory Watson missed a Jordan Brown cross from the right, Ruel Sotiriou was given the simplest chance with a far-post header to make it 3-0 on the half-hour.

The visitors’ best chance came two minutes after the break when a shot from Liam Feeney was turned around the post, before Orient’s relentless attacking play continued.

Sotiriou, Hector Kyprianou and Harry Smith all struck the woodwork as the visitors were outplayed for much of the match to leave Scunthorpe, elected to the Football League in 1950, facing National League football next season.

