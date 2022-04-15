Scunthorpe relegated from EFL after Leyton Orient rout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 3-0 defeat by Leyton Orient confirmed the loss of Scunthorpe’s Football League status after 72 years.

It took the Os just 15 minutes to break down The Iron defence. Paul Smyth turned his marker on the edge of the penalty area and sent a powerful drive into the net from a tight angle.

The lead was doubled on 24 minutes when Theo Archibald delivered a venomous left-footed shot into the net from outside the penalty area.

And when Iron keeper Rory Watson missed a Jordan Brown cross from the right, Ruel Sotiriou was given the simplest chance with a far-post header to make it 3-0 on the half-hour.

The visitors’ best chance came two minutes after the break when a shot from Liam Feeney was turned around the post, before Orient’s relentless attacking play continued.

Sotiriou, Hector Kyprianou and Harry Smith all struck the woodwork as the visitors were outplayed for much of the match to leave Scunthorpe, elected to the Football League in 1950, facing National League football next season.