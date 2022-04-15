In-form Crawley continue late play-off push with Newport win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

In-form Crawley continue late play-off push with Newport win

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.09pm
Ashley Nadesan set Crawley on their way (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ashley Nadesan set Crawley on their way (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crawley kept alive their faint hopes of reaching the League Two play-off places as they made it four wins in their last five games with a 2-1 victory over Newport at Rodney Parade.

Two goals in the space of four first-half minutes from Ashley Nadesan and Ludwig Francillette gave Crawley complete control and although County reduced the deficit through James Waite’s 59th-minute effort, the visitors held on.

The opening goal of the game came in the 15th minute when from a deep cross from the right was headed on by Kwesi Appiah to allow Nadesan to pick up the pieces and tap home.

The second came after Waite had conceded a free-kick, and picked up a yellow card, for a senseless shoulder charge on Appiah. The wall did its job, but from the resultant corner Nadesan and Appiah combined again with real skill before the ball was squared to Francillette, whose low strike beat Joe Day.

County improved in the second half and Dom Telford cleverly picked out Waite with a ball across the box that allowed the midfielder to claw back a goal, but Newport could not find an equaliser.

