Port Vale close on promotion with win over Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale close on promotion with win over Hartlepool

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.11pm
Connor Hall, left, scored Vale’s winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Connor Hall, left, scored Vale’s winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Port Vale cemented their promotion credentials as Connor Hall’s header earned a 1-0 win at Hartlepool.

The Valiants have now won five of their last six games and have a five-point cushion ahead of the play-off places.

Pools, ensconced in mid-table, had the better of the first half. A volley from Tom Crawford dipped wide before Omar Bogle’s powerful run saw him shoot over from 20 yards.

Then David Ferguson used his right foot to send a low effort into keeper Aiden Stone.

But Vale were fired up after the restart and started to take control.

They almost went ahead when Ferguson’s wayward header back to Nicholas Bilokapic evaded the keeper, who scrambled the ball off the line.

Former Pools midfielder Brad Walker drove over from long range before the promotion-chasers won it on 67 minutes.

Jake Taylor’s cross from the left, the ball returned to him after a corner was cleared, was headed in from an angle by centre-half Hall to send the 671 travelling fans home happy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier