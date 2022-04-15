Scott Cuthbert header lifts Stevenage out of League Two relegation zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Cuthbert’s header secured a 1-0 win for Stevenage against Rochdale and lifted his side out of the League Two relegation zone.

Cuthbert nodded home Arthur Read’s corner three minutes after the interval to secure a crucial three points for the hosts.

The first half offered little in the way of chances with both sides largely cancelling each other out.

Ben Coker’s early free-kick was well-saved by Jay Lynch and Luke Charman headed over from six yards out for the visitors while Luther James-Wildin’s teasing cross evaded everyone on the stroke of half-time.

Stevenage started the second half brightly and were rewarded almost immediately. Read’s corner found Cuthbert six yards from goal and the Scotsman made no mistake to head hard and low into the bottom left corner.

Rochdale pressed hard for an equaliser and saw most of the ball. But they created little in the way of clear-cut chances, Charman coming closest with a header at the back post that went over the bar.