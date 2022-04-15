Scott Cuthbert header lifts Stevenage out of League Two relegation zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scott Cuthbert header lifts Stevenage out of League Two relegation zone

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.15pm
Scott Cuthbert headed home Stevenage’s winner against Rochdale (Tim Goode/PA Images).
Scott Cuthbert’s header secured a 1-0 win for Stevenage against Rochdale and lifted his side out of the League Two relegation zone.

Cuthbert nodded home Arthur Read’s corner three minutes after the interval to secure a crucial three points for the hosts.

The first half offered little in the way of chances with both sides largely cancelling each other out.

Ben Coker’s early free-kick was well-saved by Jay Lynch and Luke Charman headed over from six yards out for the visitors while Luther James-Wildin’s teasing cross evaded everyone on the stroke of half-time.

Stevenage started the second half brightly and were rewarded almost immediately. Read’s corner found Cuthbert six yards from goal and the Scotsman made no mistake to head hard and low into the bottom left corner.

Rochdale pressed hard for an equaliser and saw most of the ball. But they created little in the way of clear-cut chances, Charman coming closest with a header at the back post that went over the bar.

