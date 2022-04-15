Doncaster move closer to relegation after defeat to Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster edged closer to relegation after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bolton.

It appeared Rovers were on course to take something from the game when Mipo Odubeko cancelled out Amadou Bakayoko’s strike for the visitors, but ex-Doncaster player Kieran Sadlier put Bolton back in front within a minute.

The Trotters started the stronger and Bakayoko missed narrowly with a header.

But Doncaster had the better of the first half with Josh Martin drawing a pair of decent saves from Bolton keeper James Trafford while Matt Smith drilled narrowly wide.

Bolton took the lead on 47 minutes when Bakayoko stretched to reach Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s centre and poke home.

Doncaster pushed for an equaliser and came close when Martin beat the wall with a free kick only for Trafford to get a hand to it.

They found one on 77 minutes when West Ham loanee Odubeko fired in from 15 yards.

But Sadlier equalised a minute later as he met a deep cross and powered the ball into the roof of the net.