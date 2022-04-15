Doncaster move closer to relegation after defeat to Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Doncaster move closer to relegation after defeat to Bolton

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.15pm
Amadou Bakayoko struck for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Doncaster edged closer to relegation after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bolton.

It appeared Rovers were on course to take something from the game when Mipo Odubeko cancelled out Amadou Bakayoko’s strike for the visitors, but ex-Doncaster player Kieran Sadlier put Bolton back in front within a minute.

The Trotters started the stronger and Bakayoko missed narrowly with a header.

But Doncaster had the better of the first half with Josh Martin drawing a pair of decent saves from Bolton keeper James Trafford while Matt Smith drilled narrowly wide.

Bolton took the lead on 47 minutes when Bakayoko stretched to reach Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s centre and poke home.

Doncaster pushed for an equaliser and came close when Martin beat the wall with a free kick only for Trafford to get a hand to it.

They found one on 77 minutes when West Ham loanee Odubeko fired in from 15 yards.

But Sadlier equalised a minute later as he met a deep cross and powered the ball into the roof of the net.

