Grimsby come from behind to end leaders’ long unbeaten run

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.21pm
Grimsby came from a goal down to beat the 10 men of Stockport (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby came from a goal down to beat the 10 men of Stockport (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grimsby came from a goal down to beat the 10 men of Stockport 2-1 and end the Vanarama National League leaders’ unbeaten league run of 18 games.

Scott Quigley opened the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute when he latched onto a lovely flick from Paddy Madden before putting the ball in the back of the net.

Stockport were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes before the break when Antoni Sarcevic was sent off for lunging in on Michee Efete.

The man advantage soon paid off for the hosts and they had their equaliser on 64 minutes when John McAtee put the ball through Ben Hinchliffe’s legs and into the net.

With 13 minutes to go, the Mariners completed the turnaround when Gavan Holohan was on hand to convert Luke Waterfall’s header back across goal and earn all three points for the play-off hopefuls.

