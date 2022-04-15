Junior Morias nets hat-trick as Dagenham hit seven past Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior Morias netted a first-half hat-trick as Dagenham maintained their push for a National League play-off place with a sensational 7-3 home win over Barnet.

The striker opened the scoring in the 14th minute, moments after Callum Reynolds had missed a glorious chance for Daggers, with a stunning solo effort.

After goalkeeper Elliot Justham has prevented Daniel Powell from equalising with an excellent save, Morias struck twice in quick succession to put the home side firmly in control after just 26 minutes.

Paul McCallum headed in a Myles Weston cross in the 44th minute and there was still time for the latter to get in on the act as he fired into the net following a one-two with Morias.

Powell struck twice in as many minutes early in the second half for Barnet and a Reynolds own goal made it 5-3 with 26 minutes left.

Matt Robinson ended any hopes of a Barnet comeback six minutes from time and McCallum headed in his second, having also struck the post, in the closing stages.

The win leaves Dagenham still four points adrift of a play-off place while Barnet slumped to a third successive defeat.