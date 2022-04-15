Junior Morias nets hat-trick as Dagenham hit seven past Barnet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Junior Morias nets hat-trick as Dagenham hit seven past Barnet

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.23pm
Junior Morias netted a first-half hat-trick for Dagenham against Barnet (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Junior Morias netted a first-half hat-trick for Dagenham against Barnet (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Junior Morias netted a first-half hat-trick as Dagenham maintained their push for a National League play-off place with a sensational 7-3 home win over Barnet.

The striker opened the scoring in the 14th minute, moments after Callum Reynolds had missed a glorious chance for Daggers, with a stunning solo effort.

After goalkeeper Elliot Justham has prevented Daniel Powell from equalising with an excellent save, Morias struck twice in quick succession to put the home side firmly in control after just 26 minutes.

Paul McCallum headed in a Myles Weston cross in the 44th minute and there was still time for the latter to get in on the act as he fired into the net following a one-two with Morias.

Powell struck twice in as many minutes early in the second half for Barnet and a Reynolds own goal made it 5-3 with 26 minutes left.

Matt Robinson ended any hopes of a Barnet comeback six minutes from time and McCallum headed in his second, having also struck the post, in the closing stages.

The win leaves Dagenham still four points adrift of a play-off place while Barnet slumped to a third successive defeat.





