Andy Carroll and Karlan Grant earn last-gasp victory for West Brom

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.25pm
Andy Carroll celebrates Karlan Grant’s late winner in front of the West Brom fans (Jacob King/PA)
Andy Carroll celebrates Karlan Grant’s late winner in front of the West Brom fans (Jacob King/PA)

A stoppage-time winner from Karlan Grant saw West Brom keep their faint play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win at home to Blackpool.

The former Huddersfield forward fired in deep into added time to give Steve Bruce only his fourth win as Baggies boss since replacing the sacked Valerien Ismael in February.

In what overall was a game lacking in quality, Andy Carroll gave West Brom a first-half lead before Marvin Ekpiteta levelled for Blackpool after the restart.

But Grant went on to win it with virtually the last kick of the game to see the Baggies move within five points of the play-offs.

Prior to kick-off, Bruce opted to leave goalkeeper Sam Johnstone out of his matchday squad with the England international having decided to run down his contract and leave at the club at the end of the season.

David Button took his place in goal but he had next to nothing to do in an uneventful first half where clear-cut chances were at a premium.

West Brom almost opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Jayson Molumby tried to curl the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box. But that strike was smartly kept out by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who did well to get down and parry the ball away.

In the 42nd minute, the Baggies did manage to get themselves ahead.

Semi Ajayi sent a long diagonal ball forward that Andy Carroll intelligently flicked into the path of Adam Reach. He whipped in a dangerous cross that the former Newcastle striker diverted in with his knee from close range.

Blackpool got themselves on terms in the 53rd minute. After Dara O’Shea gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box, Kenny Dougall whipped in a dangerous cross which Albion failed to clear and Ekpiteta smashed the ball home from just outside the six-yard box.

West Brom almost got themselves back in front the 75th minute when substitute Taylor Gardner-Hickman let fly with a ferocious strike from 25 yards that beat Maxwell but rattled the crossbar.

Blackpool finally forced Button into a save in the 78th minute when Josh Bowler carried the ball past Matt Clarke and into the box. The Blackpool winger’s low drive, though, was easily claimed by the keeper.

In the 93rd minute, though, Albion won it when they sent in a corner that Carroll powerfully struck towards goal. James Husband made a brilliant block just in front of the goal-line but it fell for Grant who made no mistake from just inside the six-yard box.

