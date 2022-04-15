Bromley halt winless streak by beating Eastleigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bromley halt winless streak by beating Eastleigh

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.27pm
Eastleigh fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bromley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Eastleigh fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bromley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bromley ended a run of 10 games without a win in the National League after beating Eastleigh 2-0 at the Silverlake Stadium.

Billy Bingham opened the scoring five minutes before the break when he let fly from the edge of the box and drove an effort into the bottom corner past keeper Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh went close to an equaliser 20 minutes from time when veteran striker Tyrone Barnett’s header was inches wide from a corner.

Bromley doubled their advantage after 79 minutes when James Vennings struck a powerful effort from just outside the box which beat McDonnell.

It was a sixth defeat in seven league games for Eastleigh.

