Bromley halt winless streak by beating Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley ended a run of 10 games without a win in the National League after beating Eastleigh 2-0 at the Silverlake Stadium.

Billy Bingham opened the scoring five minutes before the break when he let fly from the edge of the box and drove an effort into the bottom corner past keeper Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh went close to an equaliser 20 minutes from time when veteran striker Tyrone Barnett’s header was inches wide from a corner.

Bromley doubled their advantage after 79 minutes when James Vennings struck a powerful effort from just outside the box which beat McDonnell.

It was a sixth defeat in seven league games for Eastleigh.