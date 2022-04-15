Aldershot edge closer to National League survival with win at Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldershot moved a step closer to Vanarama National League survival with a 2-0 win at Yeovil.

The Glovers had an early chance after Tom Knowles cut in from the right and sent his shot against the post.

Aldershot, who beat Boreham Wood in their previous game, broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when defender Giles Phillips headed in at the back post from a free-kick from Lewis Kinsella.

Substitute Ryan Glover made sure of victory with 20 minutes left when he converted a cross from Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain – but was then sent off late in stoppage time for collecting a second caution as the Shots pulled eight points clear of King’s Lynn.