AFC Wimbledon’s survival bid hit by defeat to relegated Crewe

AFC Wimbledon’s hopes of avoiding relegation were delivered a blow as already-relegated Crewe came from behind to win 3-1 and secure their first victory in nine games.

Second-half goals from Mikael Mandron, Chris Long and Bassala Sambou left the Dons without a win in 24 games and gave interim Crewe manager Alex Morris success in his first match since taking over from Dave Artell, who was sacked last Monday.

The visitors went ahead in the 19th minute when Sam Cosgrove took a pass from Jack Rudoni and despatched a rocket of a drive into the top corner of Dave Richards’ goal.

The Dons then came close to doubling their lead just before the break only to be thwarted by Richards. Ayoub Assal cut across the box to set up Cosgrove, whose first-time effort was blocked by the onrushing keeper.

After the restart Crewe substitute Oli Finney sliced an effort wide with the goal gaping while Dons’ replacement Egli Kaja found space at the far post to force Richards into action again.

But Crewe were back in the game on the hour mark after a misplaced pass by Cosgrove left Mandron in the clear wide of goal to take the ball around keeper Nik Tzanev and slot in.

And the hosts were ahead two minutes later, with Long driving in from an acute angle after Finney had thrashed an effort against the bar from close range.

Mark Bowen’s side pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages and substitute Derick Osei Yaw’s effort was kept out by Richards, with Cosgrove just unable to apply a finish to the rebound.

But Crewe broke clear deep into stoppage time and substitute Sambou was set up after Tzanev saved the striker’s first effort, allowing him to finish from a tight angle for his first goal for the club.