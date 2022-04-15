Rhys Browne hands Wealdstone victory over Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rhys Browne’s fine second-half goal earned Wealdstone a 1-0 win at Southend.

The Shrimpers had the perfect chance to go ahead 12 minutes in when Noor Husin was bundled over, but Jason Demetriou saw his spot-kick saved by George Wickens.

Demetriou then missed another chance with the goal at his mercy as Southend piled on the pressure, while at the other end Josh Umerah was denied by Steve Arnold’s fine stop and Shaun Hobson hooked off the line from Jerome Okimo.

Southend’s Jack Bridge had a goal ruled out for handball just before the break but, as the game ticked into the 68th minute, Browne struck with a fine curling effort from 25 yards.