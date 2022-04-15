Relegation-battling Reading beat Sheffield United after dramatic ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Relegation-battling Reading beat Sheffield United after dramatic ending

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.33pm
Reading take huge step towards safety (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Reading take huge step towards safety (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A dramatic late winner from Tom McIntyre helped Reading beat promotion-chasing Sheffield United and take a giant step towards Championship safety.

The Blades thought they had rescued a point in the 90th minute when substitute Iliman Ndiaye finally cancelled out Lucas Joao’s first-half opener.

But McIntyre quickly struck at the other end of the pitch to move Paul Ince’s side nine points clear of the bottom three.

United remained in the top six despite the setback, but four teams sit within three points of them in a crowded play-off race.

Oliver Norwood had the first opportunity in a game that took a while to get going, with his speculative effort from range flying over the bar.

Joao gave Reading the lead in the 17th minute when he collected Josh Laurent’s through ball and beating Wes Foderingham at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Foderingham was soon forced to make a great save, diving to his right to keep out Tom Ince’s long-range effort.

Reading had a good chance when Laurent drove down the right side of the United defence, but his attempt hit the side netting.

Joao came agonisingly close to doubling his tally when he drove into the box, beat his man, but saw his effort hit a post.

Reading’s defence held firm in the first half, with George Baldock and Ben Osborn both having attempts blocked.

The visitors had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee when Ovie Ejaria was seemingly brought down in the box by Osborn in the second half, while Laurent could not direct a header on target from Ince’s free-kick.

Reading continued to defend well, limiting United to very few chances and frustrating the home crowd, with some deciding to leave with five minutes of normal time left to play.

Blades Substitute Daniel Jebbison glanced a header over the bar before Reading goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was forced into making his first save of the contest when he gathered John Egan’s tame header.

But the hosts managed to grab an equaliser in the 90th minute when substitute Ndiaye found space inside the box and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

But Reading responded to take all three points. Michael Morrison laid the ball off with his head to McIntyre inside the box and he poked the ball past Foderingham to spark wild scenes from the away end.

