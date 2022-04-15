Cucho Hernandez out of Brentford clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cucho Hernandez out of Brentford clash

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.33pm
Watford forward Cucho Hernandez has suffered a serious hamstring injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Watford forward Cucho Hernandez has suffered a serious hamstring injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Watford will be without forward Cucho Hernandez for the Premier League match against Brentford because of a hamstring problem.

The Colombian was forced off late in the first half of last weekend’s home defeat by Leeds, with subsequent scans confirming the injury is a serious one and could see him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Forward Samuel Kalu is carrying a minor ankle injury, while defender William Troost-Ekong has picked up a slight hamstring strain and Francisco Sierralta (calf) will also miss out.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will have Josh Dasilva available.

Dasilva had just returned to fitness before receiving a three-match ban for a red card against Newcastle on February 26.

Pontus Jansson is also ready to play but Frank Onyeka remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Kamara, Sissoko, Kucka, Joao Pedro, Sarr, Dennis, Bachmann, Masina, Cathcart, Ngakia, Cleverley, Kayembe, King.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Fernandez, Canos, Jensen, Ghoddos, Jeanvier, Dasilva, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.

