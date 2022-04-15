Cucho Hernandez out of Brentford clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford will be without forward Cucho Hernandez for the Premier League match against Brentford because of a hamstring problem.

The Colombian was forced off late in the first half of last weekend’s home defeat by Leeds, with subsequent scans confirming the injury is a serious one and could see him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Forward Samuel Kalu is carrying a minor ankle injury, while defender William Troost-Ekong has picked up a slight hamstring strain and Francisco Sierralta (calf) will also miss out.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will have Josh Dasilva available.

Dasilva had just returned to fitness before receiving a three-match ban for a red card against Newcastle on February 26.

Pontus Jansson is also ready to play but Frank Onyeka remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Kamara, Sissoko, Kucka, Joao Pedro, Sarr, Dennis, Bachmann, Masina, Cathcart, Ngakia, Cleverley, Kayembe, King.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Fernandez, Canos, Jensen, Ghoddos, Jeanvier, Dasilva, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.