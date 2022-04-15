Notts County hit back to hammer King’s Lynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Notts County hit back to hammer King’s Lynn

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.39pm
National League play-off hopefuls Notts County beat King’s Lynn 4-1 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Play-off hopefuls Notts County came from behind to hammer King’s Lynn 4-1 in the National League.

County remained sixth in the table, while the Linnets stayed 21st and in the relegation zone.

King’s Lynn took the lead in the 11th minute when Cameron Hargreaves picked out Gold Omotayo and the forward slotted the ball past Vitezslav Jaros.

The home side pulled level in the 24th minute when Kyle Wootton stabbed home at the far post.

They then doubled their lead 15 minutes later when Callum Roberts found space on the edge of the box and fired the ball past Paul Jones.

Aaron Nemane scored his first goal for County on the hour mark, finding space down the left and curling the ball home.

The hosts then added a fourth in the 81st minute when Roberts had his shot saved but substitute Elisha Sam was able to score the rebound.

