Armani Little keeps Torquay in play-off hunt with winner at Woking By Press Association April 15 2022, 5.41pm Torquay won 1-0 at Woking (Alex Pantling/PA) Armani Little's fourth goal in three games earned play-off chasing Torquay a 1-0 win at Woking in the National League. Little's 19th-minute strike earned the visitors a fourth straight victory which kept them seven points off the top seven with a game in hand on most of their rivals. Little collected Ben Wynter's long ball before finding the far top corner from the right side of the box. Woking pushed for an equaliser but Inih Effiong fired wide when well placed late on as they slipped to a third defeat in four games.