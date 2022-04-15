Walsall beat Carlisle to mathematically secure their League Two safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Walsall beat Carlisle to mathematically secure their League Two safety

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.47pm
Jack Earing scored for Walsall (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jack Earing scored for Walsall (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Walsall mathematically secured their League Two safety with a 1-0 win that left Carlisle still with work to do to ensure their own survival.

Jack Earing’s winner just before half-time ended a run of three straight defeats for Walsall, leaving Carlisle 10 points above the bottom two with four games remaining.

Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth made a fine early diving save to keep out Kristian Dennis’ low shot and later had to be alert to deny Omari Patrick.

The Saddlers’ first real chance came via a swift counter-attack as Emmanuel Osadebe teed up Tyrese Shade but his curler was straight at Carlisle keeper Mark Howard.

But Walsall led in first-half stoppage time as Howard produced a fine stop to prevent Dynel Simeu from turning into his own net only to be beaten by Earing’s deflected follow-up from the edge of the box.

Both teams created little after the break, Carlisle’s Tyrese Omotoye drilling over before Simeu headed a late chance wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier