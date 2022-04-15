Thomas Frank walking on sunshine as Brentford eye further survival boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Frank has a spring in his step ahead of resurgent Brentford’s Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The Bees moved 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone following a surprise 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.

Frank hailed the game as the best of their season and they could increase the distance to the bottom three with another win over struggling Watford.

The Brentford manager believes his side have continued to improve in recent weeks, which including a shock 4-1 win at Chelsea the previous weekend.

“The sun is shining, spring is coming, and we are winning football matches,” Frank said, reported by the club website.

“Everything is going in the right direction.

“It is a better feeling as a head coach or manager, but you are constantly working on the next game; you want to perform, and you are a little bit worried if you can’t do it again.

“You need to use that confidence. I constantly speak about the attitude of being confident but humble; we need to be very confident, as the players should be, but very humble to put the hard work in every day to outrun our opponents.

“Hopefully we can add that together, with our unique togetherness, and put in a performance.”

Roy Hodgson’s Watford have suffered a second consecutive defeat and now face an uphill battle to close the six-point gap to safety with just seven games remaining.

However, Frank expects the Hornets to give their all at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

“I expect them to come flying out,” the Bees boss said.

“I expect them to come with everything and high-intensity press us. All professional footballers want to fight to the end; they still have a chance and will go for that 100 per cent.”