Murray Wallace scores at both ends as Millwall draw at Preston

Murray Wallace scored at both ends of the pitch as his play-off chasing Millwall side drew 1-1 against Preston at Deepdale.

The Scottish defender turned the ball into his own net after just six minutes but atoned by heading in an equaliser 16 minutes later.

The draw left the Lions three points off the Championship’s top six with four games to play.

Preston started well and Daniel Johnson wriggled into the penalty area and pulled one back for Brad Potts, whose powerful effort was well blocked by Millwall midfielder Billy Mitchell.

Minutes later the Millwall backline were made to pay for letting Johnson into the area. This time his cut-back was turned into his own net from close-range by Wallace under no real pressure.

But Millwall started to build up a bit of possession and it soon paid off. Jed Wallace stood a cross up and his namesake powered an unstoppable header into the top corner to make it 1-1 after 22 minutes.

Millwall were looking content to bide their time and dominate the ball.

North End’s hopes of going back in front were hit when skipper Alan Browne was forced off through injury on the half hour.

After a quiet spell, the second half soon came to life when Millwall somehow failed to score.

Just as the Millwall fans were getting on striker Benik Afobe’s back he nearly poked home but was denied by an amazing Daniel Iversen save.

The goalkeeper stood up and saved from Jed Wallace and Danny McNamara from close range to complete a stunning triple save, before the ball ended up on the edge of the Preston penalty area where Maikel Kieftenbeld curled one on to the outside of a post.

Straight up the other end, Cameron Archer – who had been quiet all afternoon – played a little dink through to Sean Maguire who could not get a decent contact and this time Bartosz Bialkowski smothered the shot.

Shortly after, a Potts mis-hit into the ground had to be saved by Bialkowski when it looked like it may sneak into the top corner.

Then substitute Josh Murphy, with a curling effort from the edge of the penalty area, saw his shot saved by Bialkowski’s outstretched hand.

With 10 minutes to play it was impossible to say which way the game would go.

Afobe hit a snap-shot straight at Iversen, George Saville had an effort blocked by Preston’s Ali McCann and Johnson had a shot deflected wide.

But despite best efforts, both sides had to be content to share the points.