Jon Brady insists ‘consistency is key’ in Northampton’s fight for promotion

Northampton boss Jon Brady has urged his players to ‘keep believing’ after they kept their automatic promotion hopes alive with a routine 2-0 win at struggling Oldham.

A goal in each half proved enough for the Cobblers as they moved back up to fourth in the table, five points behind Port Vale in the final automatic promotion spot.

Brady, whose side had won just once in four games ahead of this clash, said: “It’s a good win for us of course but we have to back it up on Monday now.

“I thought we had a legitimate goal ruled out early in the game but the lads showed a real strength of character to bounce back from that and go on and secure a well-deserved win.

“We did have a bit of luck with the first goal but we’ll take it.

“To a man the lads were excellent. We controlled possession throughout, we created lots of chances, but it is just about getting the three points.

“Consistency is key in our last four games now.

“If we can replicate this performance in all of our remaining games, we’ll give ourselves a chance of gaining automatic promotion.

“It’s all about the next game and then the next and if the lads just keep believing, then hopefully we’ll get there.”

The Cobblers host mid-table Harrogate on Easter Monday but Brady is taking nothing for granted.

He added: “There are no easy games in this league.

“Harrogate are a good side and Simon Weaver is an excellent manager but with our support behind us, hopefully they’ll drive us on.

“They can spark us into life and then hopefully we can spark them into life.”

Oldham’s Alex Hunt fired an early strike narrowly off target at sun-drenched Boundary Park.

Northampton replied with Aaron McGowan forcing Latics goalkeeper Danny Rogers into a smart near-post save.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Cobblers keeper Liam Roberts made a superb double stop from Hunt and then Harrison McGahey.

As the hosts continued to press, Roberts also saved expertly from Davis Keillor-Dunn.

However, the Cobblers went ahead just before the interval when Jon Guthrie stabbed home his seventh goal of the campaign at the far post as he met Sam Hoskins’ right-wing cross.

Rogers saved well from Louis Appere soon after the restart before the Cobblers doubled their lead in the 66th minute.

Josh Eppiah crossed low for Appere and he drove into the roof of the net from eight yards.

Appere, Jack Sowerby and Ali Koiki all missed further late chances for the visitors before Oldham’s miserable day was completed when skipper Carl Piergianni was sent off following a melee involving multiple players.

The Latics slid back into the relegation zone as a result and look to be in big trouble, three points adrift of third-bottom Stevenage.

Boss John Sheridan said: “Again it’s a difficult one to take because of the circumstances and where we are in the league.

“We were at home against a good team in Northampton but we’ve just got to try and keep that belief that we are going to be safe.

“The performance was flat, though, and there were too many silly errors and mistakes being made.

“We had to change a few things just before kick-off with a couple of players being ill but there’s no excuses from me.

“I told the lads beforehand not to give away anything cheap but we gave away a needless free-kick just before half-time and that presents a problem straight away.

“Northampton are good at them, they score, and then my team talk has to change completely at half-time.

“It was a big downer and then in the second half Northampton controlled the game.”

On the Piergianni red card, Sheridan added: “I think Carl has gone in with his elbow but I don’t think it was intentional.

“Momentum carried him and these things happen but I wasn’t happy with the way their players rushed in towards the referee.”

On the sending-off, Cobblers boss Brady added: “It was dangerous but that’s all I’ll say until I see it again.”