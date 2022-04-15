Ten-man Bradford denied victory by Callum McManaman in draw with Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ten-man Bradford denied victory by Callum McManaman in draw with Tranmere

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 6.13pm
Callum McManaman levelled for Tranmere late on (Nick Potts/PA)
Substitute Callum McManaman scored a late equaliser to earn Tranmere a 1-1 draw at 10-man Bradford and leave Bantams manager Mark Hughes still waiting for his first home win after five attempts.

Bradford, who played for more than an hour with 10 men after midfield player Elliot Watt was sent off for a second booking, were denied a win when McManaman equalised with a low drive just inside the far post.

Bradford dominated the early stages and deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute when Luke Hendrie crossed from the right and Jamie Walker, on loan from Hearts, flicked a smart header into the far corner of the net.

However, the Bantams suffered a blow in the 28th minute when Watt was sent off for a second yellow card in the space of three minutes, first for a foul on Elliott Nevitt and then on Lee O’Connor.

Walker came close to increasing Bradford’s lead, but was denied by a fine save from keeper Joe Murphy who turned his 20-yard shot over the bar.

Tranmere hit back strongly and Sam Foley headed narrowly over the bar before Josh Dacres-Cogley saw his header bounce inches wide of the post.

However, Murphy came to Tranmere’s rescue in first-half stoppage time when he turned Andy Cook’s goal-bound shot round the post for a corner.

Both sides went close in an evenly-contested second half with Murphy saving well from Yann Songo’o and home keeper Alex Bass keeping out a downward header from Peter Clarke.

McManaman levelled things up in the 89th minute to earn Tranmere a point.

