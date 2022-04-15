Gary Rowett says point at Preston could be crucial for Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall boss Gary Rowett took the positives from the 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Preston.

The Lions are 10th in the table, three points and four places off the play-offs places, while Preston’s hopes of breaking into the top six are all but over after this Deepdale stalemate.

Millwall defender Murray Wallace scored at both ends, and for Rowett the point is enough to keep his side dreaming of making the play-offs.

He said: “It was important that we didn’t lose the game, and we have had a couple of moments in the second half when we have created a couple of very good chances that could be the difference between winning it.

“In the first half we didn’t put enough energy into the performance. I was really disappointed with our start.

“I don’t suppose a seven-hour coach journey yesterday would have helped but Preston are a good side and you can’t allow them to dictate the game at home because they have had very good home form and they move the ball well.

“I said to the players that if you want to win games like this you have to grab them by the scruff of the neck. That was a little bit disappointing but I thought we grew into the game. Second half we were much better.

“A point is not much good for Preston, but a point for us might be OK if we go and win again on Monday.”

Preston started the stronger and hit the front when Wallace turned the ball into his own net, with the defender making amends quarter of an hour later.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has set his sights on developing a more ambitious mindset, with his team all but out of contention for the play-offs now.

He said: “We know now that we can get up to the top end of the pitch and it is then about getting that little bit of quality. If we have that quality in front of goal we’d have two, three or four goals.

“The players have been fantastic but it is tough sometimes to adapt. I want them to be braver.

“The back lads in the first half are hitting the ball long and I’m screaming at them to say, ‘play’, we have worked on it all week in training.

“You can beat the press and you can get round it. I have told them I will take responsibility if anything goes wrong with that, because I am the one that is telling them to play.

“So they are developing, they are getting stronger and getting better week in, week out.

“The performance levels have gone through the roof but I don’t just want mediocre, I want a bit more.”