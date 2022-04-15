Keith Hill sorry for fans as Scunthorpe’s ‘downward spiral’ ends in relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Keith Hill sorry for fans as Scunthorpe’s ‘downward spiral’ ends in relegation

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 6.15pm
Keith Hill vowed to rebuild after Scunthorpe’s relegation (Nick Potts/PA)
Scunthorpe United manager Keith Hill admitted his thoughts were with the supporters after The Iron were sent tumbling out of the Football League.

A 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient guaranteed relegation at the end of what has been a wretched season for the club, who were elected into the League in 1950.

First-half goals by Paul Smyth, Theo Archibald and Ruel Sotiriou ensured a 26th defeat in 42 matches this term for the visitors.

“My emotions are with the supporters,” Hill said. “It’s their club and it’s so disappointing, but we have an opportunity to rebuild the football club.

“I think the disappointment of the whole scenario was shown in our performance today and we have a lot of those this season.

“We have been on a downward spiral since 2018. Sometimes, you have to go back to non-league to rebuild financially, rebuild your football squad and then you can go forward to be successful in the future.

“The only positive today is the young players. I left some senior players out of the squad today who have had equal experience of the failure we had, so I felt I may as well give the young lads an opportunity to play.

“But I promised I would rebuild the fortunes of the football club and that has started today.

“We have to try and be positive going forward because otherwise we will end up in the lower echelons of English football and we don’t want that to happen, so we need to learn from our mistakes – and not just footballing mistakes. We have been in (a transfer) embargo and that has made it almost impossible to move forward.”

The victory guaranteed Orient’s own League Two status, with a fifth victory in the nine matches since Richie Wellens took charge.

“It was a comprehensive first 45 minutes but a more frustrating second half,” Wellens admitted.

“I looked at the stats and it was 50-50 second half and whilst we hit the woodwork, something was missing from our game. We took liberties at times, we weren’t as fluid as the first half and we warned the players about that.

“When we play counter-attacking with speed and movement, we look really good.

“I really like Theo Archibald. He’s a pasty jock and you can see when he comes off he is flushed and red. He works like a Trojan and his counter-attacking ability and speed is excellent.

“We would like to keep him but he is contracted to Lincoln but if there’s a deal to be done, it would need to be right for us.

“I rotated the squad because we have another have another important fixture on Monday so I wanted to keep people fresh as possible.”

