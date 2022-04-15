Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker set to miss Man City FA Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker set to miss Man City FA Cup semi-final

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 6.21pm
Kevin De Bruyne is a major fitness doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City are likely to be without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker as they face Liverpool at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Playmaker De Bruyne (foot) and right-back Walker (ankle) were both forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid.

Ruben Dias, an unused substitute in midweek, is pushing to return having been out since early March with a thigh problem.

Forward Gabriel Jesus is back in contention after serving a European suspension.

Liverpool will make a late check on the fitness of forward Diogo Jota.

The Portugal international came off early in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Benfica with a knock but manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic he will be ready.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to return to the starting line-up after being rested among seven changes in midweek.

The remainder of those players left out for the European tie – full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, centre-back Virgil Van Dijk and midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara – are all expected to be named in the team.

