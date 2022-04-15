Alex Neil saw ‘the best and worst’ of Sunderland in win over Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Alex Neil saw ‘the best and worst’ of Sunderland in win over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 6.35pm
Alex Neil was frustrated his team gave Shrewsbury a ‘sniff’ (PA)
Alex Neil was frustrated his team gave Shrewsbury a ‘sniff’ (PA)

Alex Neil admitted the “best and worst” of Sunderland was on display as his Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls claimed another stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Shrewsbury.

The hosts looked like cruising to a comprehensive win at the Stadium of Light when goals from Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead established a two-goal advantage in the opening 15 minutes.

However, Sunderland dropped out of the game alarmingly at the start of the second half, with Josh Vela and former Black Cats defender Tom Flanagan striking to pull Shrewsbury level.

Broadhead’s glanced header settled things, with the Everton loanee claiming a stoppage-time winner for the second home game in a row, but Neil admits he was left with mixed feelings about his side’s performance.

The Sunderland head coach said: “I think you could see the best and worst of us today. The first 40 minutes was as good and as clean as we’ve moved the ball all season. We moved it with a real tempo and they couldn’t get near it.

“A sloppiness crept in about five minutes before half-time, too many people taking too many touches, complicating their game trying to show how good they are, and what happens is they (Shrewsbury) get that sniff, that sense they can get something of it.

“I warned the players at half-time, that for 15 minutes they needed to kill the game, stop that momentum by winning second balls and battles. But we got beaten up for 20 minutes, that’s the be all and end all. We didn’t win enough first or second balls, which was really odd because we’ve been strong at that.

“But, what we do have is a real resilience, determination, a fitness level now and a bit of quality to go and win the match.

“In the end I thought we deserved to win the game. Other than a really poor 20 minutes, we were by far the better team.

“I said to the players that you should want people to talk about that first 40 minutes, but we don’t deserve that because of those 20 minutes. But we got there in the end.”

Shrewsbury displayed commendable resilience to get themselves back into the game after falling two goals behind, and their manager, Steve Cotterill, felt Sunderland’s last-gasp winner was cruel.

Cotterill, a former assistant boss of Sunderland, said: “I am so disappointed for the lads, not with them, because they have given so much and we didn’t deserved to get beaten,

“But we have a long journey home now with no points in the skip.

“The winning goal was so cruel because we definitely deserved something from that. It is really tough for us. At 2-2, I thought only one team was going to win it.

“We played well, especially in the second half, when we were really good, but it took 22 minutes before we put our first passing movement together and before we played with any arrogance.

“We created enough to get a third, but it is difficult when you come to a club of this size because 32,000 can drive them on and get behind them. It does give you extra energy having that behind you.

“This is a difficult place to come and get a result – even tougher when you’re 2-0 down. But not only did we quieten the crowd, I think they were on the tip of turning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier