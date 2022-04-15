Phil Brown heaps praise on Barrow after thumping win over Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Phil Brown heaps praise on Barrow after thumping win over Forest Green

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 6.43pm
Phil Brown’s Barrow eased to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Brown heaped praise on his resurgent Barrow side after they hammered league leaders Forest Green 4-0 at Holker Street.

The battling Bluebirds secured Brown his first win since taking charge as they put the League Two table-toppers to the sword.

Goals from Joe Grayson, John Rooney, Matt Platt and Aaron Amadi-Holloway ended the hosts’ four-game losing streak in style with a first home win for four months.

But most importantly they opened up a three-point cushion over the drop zone and have a game in hand and superior goal difference over Oldham.

“I got the reaction I wanted to a man,” beamed Brown.

“It’s not just the 11 that were out there. Something that needs highlighting is on Wednesday we had 24 players on the training ground looking to get into this team.

“It makes my job harder, but better. It gives you selection headaches over who you’ve left at home.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for this group of players. They want to do well for themselves and for this football club.

“They showed that today and proved that today. It’s not all about your quality, it’s about your attitude.

“You can talk about man-of-the-match, but it could be seven or eight of them.

“You can hear a good team before you see one, and on Thursday you could hear them getting stuck in. That came from the likes of Browny (Connor Brown) and Rooney.

“Mentally we were strong today. The back four was a never-say-die attitude and ‘you shall not pass’. Collectively it was a great team performance.”

Rovers saw their lead at the summit slashed to just two points after looking like sewing up the title with time to spare earlier in the season.

Rob Edwards was left bitterly frustrated after slumping to a disappointing defeat.

He said: “It was a difficult day for us. It wasn’t a good day for us.

“I take nothing away from Barrow. We’ve been very honest when we’ve lost games of football this season if the opposition have been better than us so congratulations to Barrow. They were better than us today.

“The frustrating thing for us was they won too many first and second balls.

“To concede three set pieces when we’ve conceded two all season is another big frustration for us.

“If you look at the actual result you’d say it was a freak result. But as a performance they were ruthless and full credit to them.

“We have to draw a line under it very quickly and react properly to that.

“It will be a similar game on Monday against another team fighting for their lives.

“They will be up for it and we will have to be up for it too.”

