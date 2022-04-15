Gareth Ainsworth praises ‘unstoppable’ Garath McCleary as Wycombe down Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gareth Ainsworth praises ‘unstoppable’ Garath McCleary as Wycombe down Plymouth

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 7.07pm
Garath McCleary scored twice against the Pilgrims (John Walton/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth hailed an “unstoppable” Garath McCleary performance as the Jamaica international struck twice in the first half to earn his side a 2-0 home win over play-off rivals Plymouth.

The result lifted Wycombe up to fifth – two points behind their opponents and three clear of seventh-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have two games in hand.

McCleary’s first was a rocket into the nearside top corner on the counter, with the second a calmly slotted finish under Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Ainsworth heaped praise on the 34-year-old, who secured the highest goal-tally of his career in a single season with 11.

He said: “Garath is better than this level. When he performs like he did today, he’s unstoppable.

“I think he’ll be the first to credit his team-mates around him but the hard work that Garath showed today and his pressing earned him the rewards of the goals he got.”

The Chairboys boss also emphasised the whole team’s performance in what was a comfortable victory against a side who had won seven of their last nine, conceding just once.

Ainsworth added: “We can’t underestimate that contribution by everyone. My last message before the game was that we are a jigsaw today – every single one of you is a part of it.

“Some of you might be a corner point, you might be the main focus point, but we need every single piece of this jigsaw today and I’m glad to say that even the subs were part of that.”

It was a disappointing day for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, who did not hide his displeasure post-match.

He said: “We didn’t play nowhere near as well as we needed to. We didn’t compete nowhere near as much as we needed to, so we got what we deserved today.

“They were the better team in all departments of the game. That first 45 minutes was not acceptable.

“You can’t give them a goal head-start. You can’t concede a sloppy goal on the counter. Then the second goal is just comical.”

With three tough fixtures against three of the top six remaining for the Pilgrims, Schumacher will be hoping for a strong response.

He added: “The only positive is that every time we’ve had a poor performance, the players have been outstanding. We’ve reacted quite well so hopefully we can do it again.”

