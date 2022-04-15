Ben Garner wants more Swindon ruthlessness after big win at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Garner wants more Swindon ruthlessness after big win at Harrogate

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 7.11pm
Ben Garner’s Swindon were comfortable winners over Harrogate (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner's Swindon were comfortable winners over Harrogate (Leila Coker/PA)

Ben Garner has challenged his Swindon players to keep showing a ruthless streak if they are to grab a Sky Bet League Two play-off spot.

Following two games without netting, the Robins reignited their top-seven push with a 4-1 win in which on-loan strikers Louie Barry and Josh Davison both bagged braces.

The pair’s potency was timely, with 18-goal leading scorer Harry McKirdy still yet to return after almost a month sidelined by injury.

Garner, whose side are two points off the play-off positions, said: “It was a very good performance, especially in the first half when we created lots of opportunities and scored two really good goals.

“The only disappointment at half-time was that we hadn’t scored more times. But, after we got two early goals in the second half, we were very much in control of the game.

“We then conceded a goal during the nine minutes of injury time when we were down to 10 men because Rob Hunt had to go off.

“In terms of the performance, there was not much difference between how we have been playing in recent weeks, but we picked the right final ball more often and Louie and Josh both finished well.

“We found gaps and really good spaces on the pitch and it was a really pleasing performance in that respect. In the last couple of weeks there has been plenty of positives, but we have not got the points the performances merited.

“In this game there was a bit more purpose to our play and we’ve got to maintain that in our coming games.”

Harrogate have now lost seven of their last nine games and are still not mathematically safe from relegation, with home boss Simon Weaver bemoaning the club’s worst injury crisis for 10 years.

A nasty Ryan Fallowfield groin injury was responsible for a big chunk of the added-on time, while Alex Pattison and Mark Beck also needed to be replaced.

On Fallowfield and the club’s over-populated treatment room, Weaver said: “Ryan is on oxygen to take away the pain. His groin muscle has come off the bone and the poor lad is in agony.

“In terms of the squad, we’ve lost another three players and it’s getting crazy. I don’t think we’ve had a situation like this since 2012 where we’ve got eight or nine players out injured and it’s difficult. We’re just trying to put it into some form of perspective and ride out the storm.”

Weaver also conceded, however, that his team were comfortably second best on the afternoon, adding: “They are a really good team with good players, who are League One players to be honest.

“They looked stronger and let’s get it right, so they should, because playing Swindon Town would have been a big cup tie for us a couple of years ago.”

