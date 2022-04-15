Huddersfield pegged back twice in draw with QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Huddersfield pegged back twice in draw with QPR

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 7.39pm
Ilias Chair earned a point for QPR (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ilias Chair earned a point for QPR (Mike Egerton/PA)

Huddersfield missed the chance to cut the gap on second-placed Bournemouth after being held to a 2-2 draw by QPR.

The promotion-chasing Terriers twice held the lead before being pegged back by an impressive Rangers side.

Town got off to the perfect start when Yoann Barbet turned into his own net, before Luke Amos levelled just before half-time.

Harry Toffolo restored the home side’s advantage with a powerful header but the game turned when Sam McCallum cleared a shot off his own line before Sam Field equalised seconds later.

It leaves the Yorkshiremen four points behind Bournemouth and having played two games more.

Barbet turned the ball into his own net to give Huddersfield a sixth-minute lead after failing to keep out a Jonathan Hogg header.

Field was off target with a volley from the edge of the box for the visitors on 11 minutes.

Danny Ward fired just wide five minutes later after a swift counter-attack by Town.

Lee Nicholls received a let-off after he fumbled Ilias Chair’s cross before the loose ball was scrambled to safety.

Sorba Thomas was inches away from doubling Huddersfield’s lead on 33 minutes after a loose ball fell kindly.

Field failed to find the target with a header after he evaded his marker from a free-kick five minutes later.

But the visitors drew level two minutes before the break when Amos slotted home a perfect cross from McCallum.

Ward – Huddersfield’s top scorer – was replaced at half-time by Duane Holmes in a blow for the hosts.

QPR enjoyed the better of a scrappy start to the second half.

But their possession counted for little when Toffolo put Huddersfield in front after powerfully heading home Ollie Turton’s cross.

McCallum did brilliantly to clear a Danel Sinani shot off the line three minutes later.

It proved to be crucial when Field levelled for Rangers with the aid of a deflection after the home side failed to deal with a cross.

Lewis O’Brien went into the notebook for a reckless tackle on Barbet, before Holmes followed for halting a QPR break.

George Thomas shot narrowly wide at full-stretch from Chair’s cross on 70 minutes.

Rangers showed their intent in the closing stages, bringing on attackers Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Albert Adomah.

Amos headed just wide with five minutes to left as the visitors looked most likely to get a winner.

Sorba Thomas was booked for dissent and Austin for a push on Toffolo in injury time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier