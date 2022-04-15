Graham Potter believes Brighton performances have deserved more this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Potter believes Brighton performances have deserved more this season

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 10.33pm
Graham Potter thinks his side have been unlucky at times this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter thinks his side have been unlucky at times this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes his side should have more to show for their performances this season.

Albion prepare to face in-form Tottenham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off on Saturday and will be going into the game on a high having recently ended a run of seven games without a win with a 2-1 triumph over Arsenal last week.

Brighton have enjoyed positive results against some of the so called ‘big six’ sides this season and Saturday’s fixture sees them come up against another despite losing to Spurs twice already this season.

Potter praised his side for their results against ‘big six’ sides and feels Brighton could find themselves in a stronger position if luck had been on their side in other league fixtures.

Potter told a press conference: “It’s a good thing for us (results against ‘big six’ sides). It shows we have the capability and the capacity to perform well against everybody.

“But because teams are towards the bottom of the Premier League it doesn’t mean they are bad teams, they can still beat us that’s for sure. So it’s a constant process of having a level of performance that allows you to have some consistency.

“We had a penalty against Crystal Palace and played really well, maybe if we score the penalty we go on to win the game (drew 1-1).

“Similar against Norwich (drew 0-0). We have another penalty and, all of a sudden, the home form is not so bad. The small margins can go against you a lot.”

Before the international break, Albion suffered a run of six defeats on the bounce but have since gone two unbeaten with a draw against Norwich and the win at Arsenal.

Potter thinks his players stuck together well throughout the tough period and are now looking to improve.

He added: “Sometimes you have to have pain, a bit of suffering, to be able to come through and be stronger.

“I think the boys have been really good in dealing with not a particularly nice period of the season. Six games and six defeats was not pleasant for us but I think we have reset quite well since the international break.

“Winning football matches is the best way to convince people that you’re on the right path and there’s always different opinions.”

Brighton have only managed to score 28 goals from 31 league games so far this season, which is the third lowest tally in the Premier League.

Asked whether he will address that with reinforcements in the summer, Potter said: “As I said before, scoring goals in the Premier League is hard, but that’s not to say we can’t do it and get better.

“It’d be nice to think there’s a shop you can just go and buy 20 goals in the Premier League and we can go and get one of those players but it’s not so easy.

“My focus is trying to improve on the guys we have here and try find the right solutions to win the games.”

