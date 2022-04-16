Newcastle boss Eddie Howe not expecting Leicester to suffer European hangover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe not expecting Leicester to suffer European hangover

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 9.03am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has told his players to expect a full-strength Leicester (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has warned his players not to expect Leicester to arrive on Tyneside suffering a European hangover.

The Foxes head for St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday fresh from Thursday evening’s 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in Holland which secured their place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

However, if Newcastle were hoping those exertions might dull their edge, head coach Howe knows from experience that is unlikely to be the case.

He said: “I’ve been in this situation before where we have played teams that have played in Europe and to be honest, my experience is it doesn’t have too much bearing on the next game.

“They’ve got a squad to cope, a very good group of players. They’ve had a lot of injuries throughout the season, but they’ve now returned so the squad looks a lot stronger, and they’ve got a manager that’s very experienced in managing that situation.

“As I said, in my experience it’s never really influenced the next game at all, so we expect a full-strength Leicester, who are in very good form.”

Newcastle bounced back from a run of three successive away defeats with a much-needed victory over Wolves last Friday night which left them 10 points clear of the relegation zone and within touching distance of safety.

January signing Bruno Guimaraes made his first home start for the club in that game to rave reviews, cementing his blossoming reputation with a commanding individual display and finding himself at the centre of an enduring image as he lifted a ballboy over his head during the celebrations of Chris Wood’s winning goal.

Asked about the 24-year-old Brazilian, Howe said: “He’s a really, really great lad. He’s got a really unique mix about his personality, so he’s very friendly, a very happy guy naturally, mixes really well with his team-mates.

“But he’s also got a steely determination that when he enters the training pitch and the match pitch, he changes into someone that’s desperate to win and he’s a real competitor, so he’s got a great personality for football.

“The incident with the ballboy just reflects his softer side, his human side. He’s a really good person and he cares about other people, so that was a really nice moment. The ballboy will remember that for the rest of his life.”

Howe could have midfielder Joe Willock back from a knee injury, but winger Ryan Fraser is a doubt after limping off with a hamstring problem last weekend.

