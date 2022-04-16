John Yems set to keep winning team as Crawley host Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Yems set to keep winning team as Crawley host Walsall

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 11.51am
Crawley manager John Yems (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Crawley manager John Yems (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Crawley boss John Yems could stick with a winning formula against Walsall on Monday.

The Reds secured their first away league victory for two months in Good Friday’s 2-1 triumph at Newport.

Joel Lynch made his first start since returning from injury in Wales and, having played 69 minutes, the defender will be looking to keep his place.

Crawley could make it four successive home wins when the Saddlers come to town, having beaten Rochdale, Swindon and Barrow in their last three at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Walsall were dealt a huge blow this week with boss Michael Flynn confirming Conor Wilkinson could be sidelined for up to a year.

The forward suffered a serious knee injury last weekend against Rochdale and missed the 1-0 win against Carlisle on Friday.

Wilkinson took to Twitter to reveal surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament had gone well, but it could be up to 12 months before he is back on the pitch.

Walsall are also likely to be without Lee Tomlin (groin), while defenders Rollin Menayese and Zak Mills will be hoping for some minutes.

