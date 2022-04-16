Emma Raducanu fights blister in Billie Jean Cup thrashing by Marketa Vondrousova

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emma Raducanu fights blister in Billie Jean Cup thrashing by Marketa Vondrousova

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.03pm
Emma Raducanu was beaten in Prague (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu struggled with a blister on her right foot as she was well beaten by Marketa Vondrousova to leave Great Britain staring at defeat to the Czech Republic in their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague.

Raducanu marked her debut in the competition on Friday by beating Tereza Martincova in her first professional match on clay but lost 6-1 6-1 to former French Open finalist Vondrousova in only 62 minutes.

The thermometer read just six degrees on Saturday morning, extremely cold for an outdoor tennis match, and it became clear after she took a medical timeout at the end of the first set that Raducanu was struggling.

She barely moved for several balls in the second set, wincing and limping her way to the finish line as the Czechs moved into a 2-1 lead, with three points needed for victory in the tie.

Raducanu’s win over Martincova was undoubtedly impressive but this was a different level of challenge against a true clay-court exponent, who thrashed Harriet Dart 6-1 6-0 on Friday.

The US Open champion wore leggings and a long-sleeve top to try to keep warm while hats and blankets were the order of the day for the crowd and support staff at the Cesky Lawn Tennis Klub.

Vondrousova, ranked 32 but clearly with the potential to go a lot higher, has spent thousands of hours training on these courts and she had completely dismantled Dart after overcoming early nerves.

Raducanu has a growing list of injury worries
Raducanu has a growing list of injury worries (PA Wire)

There were none of those here as she extended her winning run of games to 15 by moving into a 3-0 lead before Raducanu broke serve to at least get on the board.

It was no more than a blip in the first set, though, for Vondrousova, who was superior in every area and clinched it after only 25 minutes on a Raducanu double fault before the British player headed off court.

The British number one revealed ahead of the tie that sliding in training had cost her several toenails and this was yet another physical problem to add to a growing list.

