Lincoln hampered by injuries ahead of Cheltenham clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Lincoln hampered by injuries ahead of Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.19pm
Michael Appleton has a number of injury worries (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Appleton has a number of injury worries (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is battling a number of injury problems ahead of their Easter Monday clash with Cheltenham.

Appleton was able to name only five substitutes for their Good Friday defeat at Portsmouth, with centre-back Joe Walsh among those absent from the squad.

Forward Chris Maguire will miss the final weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury.

John Marquis was recalled to start in his place against Pompey and will hope to keep his spot up front.

Cheltenham midfielder Matty Blair is set to be sidelined after missing their draw with Gillingham.

Manager Michael Duff revealed that the 32-year-old was suffering with cramp in his groin and is unsure if he will play again this season.

Midfielder Conor Thomas is likely to be assessed after playing 62 minutes against Gillingham on his return from injury – his first appearance since January 29.

Centre-back Ben Williams remains absent for the Robins with a hamstring problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier