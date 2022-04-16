Rochdale suffer George Broadbent blow ahead of Hartlepool fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Rochdale suffer George Broadbent blow ahead of Hartlepool fixture

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.35pm
Rochdale’s George Broadbent, right, should miss the rest of the season (David Davies/PA)
Rochdale’s George Broadbent, right, should miss the rest of the season (David Davies/PA)

Rochdale were hit with the news that George Broadbent should miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury as they began preparing for Monday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Hartlepool.

The on-loan Sheffield United loanee was a surprise absentee from the team who lost 1-0 at Stevenage on Good Friday and Dale boss Robbie Stockdale revealed after the match that the 21-year-old had pulled his hamstring and will likely miss the run-in. His fellow midfielder Liam Kelly also sat it out after flagging an injury and then failing a fitness test at the Lamex Stadium, so Stockdale has issues in that area of the park.

Forward Josh Andrews will push to start after making his return to the side as a second-half substitute following a bout of illness.

Defender Max Taylor (ankle) is back in training but was not fit enough to be included in the squad at Boro, while midfielder James Ball (groin) and forward Tahvon Campbell (broken foot) remain long-term absentees.

Hartlepool’s decision to rest Nicky Featherstone for consecutive matches has not delivered good results and the skipper could be recalled at the Crown Oil Arena.

On-loan Burton midfielder Bryn Morris stood in for Featherstone in both the 1-1 draw with leaders Forest Green and Friday’s 1-0 home defeat by Port Vale, but Pools manager Graeme Lee might just let his captain take more time to fully recover from an ankle problem with his side comfortable in mid-table.

Rotherham loanee Jake Hull completed 90 minutes in the heart of defence against the Valiants having previously been absent since early March and the 20-year-old could be handed another chance to prove himself at Dale.

Striker Joe Grey dropped out of the squad against Vale after a cameo appearance against Forest Green so could present an alternative attacking option, and midfielder Luke Molyneux could expect more minutes after emerging from the bench late on Friday following a shin injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier