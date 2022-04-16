QPR boss Mark Warburton hoping for more of the same against Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
QPR boss Mark Warburton hoping for more of the same against Derby

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.47pm
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returned from illness at Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
QPR boss Mark Warburton will hope for more of the same as he sends his players into Sky Bet Championship battle with lowly Derby on Monday.

Rangers ended a run of five successive defeats with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Huddersfield on Friday, and need victories if they are to force their way into the play-off places.

Emergency signing Keiren Westwood returned from illness in that game after having to withdraw from the team following the warm-up at Preston last weekend and is expected to continue with senior keepers Jordan Archer, David Marshall and Seny Dieng all injured.

Yoann Barbet was also back from injury at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Ilias Chair capped an impressive display with his side’s second equaliser. Lee Wallace did not make it and remains a doubt, while Rob Dickie and Chris Willock will miss the rest of the season.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney will make a late check on midfielder Ravel Morrison ahead of the trip to the capital.

Morrison missed Friday’s 2-1 home victory over leaders Fulham through illness and is being assessed.

Fellow midfielder Max Bird, however, will sit it out once again as a result of the red card he picked up during the 1-0 win over Preston on April 2, while striker Colin Kazim-Richards is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

The Rams, who have been docked 21 points this season, are nine adrift of safety with four games remaining and have not won on the road since December.

