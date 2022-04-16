Sean Dyche sacking was a shock to Burnley players – co-caretaker Mike Jackson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche sacking was a shock to Burnley players – co-caretaker Mike Jackson

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.51pm
Sean Dyche was sacked by Burnley on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sean Dyche was sacked by Burnley on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche came as a “shock” to the players, according to co-caretaker manager Mike Jackson.

Dyche was the Premier League’s longest-serving manager but his near decade-long reign was ended on Friday with Burnley 18th in the Premier League and four points adrift of safety, with eight games left.

The Clarets have only won four matches this season but the decision to dispense with the respected 50-year-old has been widely panned – and was unexpected by those outside of the club hierarchy.

Under-23s coach Jackson – alongside academy director Paul Jenkins, under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee – will take charge of the team for Sunday’s game against West Ham.

“I came in (on Friday) to prepare for the under-23s game and I was told to come into the chairman’s office and was told then,” Jackson told a press conference.

“It all came as a bit of a shock and we have to prepare the lads for Sunday. I think it has come as a shock to the players, that is human nature, but they are an experienced group.

“For us it’s about the whole club coming together – everyone here, the fans and everybody bunkering in to take away all the noise and concentrate on what we need to do.

“I don’t think we are going to change how we play in one day. The strength of this group is they will pull together. We might tinker with a few bits of detail but there will be no change of style.”

Sam Allardyce and Wayne Rooney are the early frontrunners to succeed Dyche, with Jackson revealing he has been given no indication of how long he will be at the helm.

“No, all we have been asked to do is prepare the lads for the game on Sunday,” he added. “Our full focus is to make sure the group is ready for Sunday.”

The trip to the London Stadium marks the start of three games in eight days for Burnley, who welcome Southampton and Wolves to Turf Moor next week.

It is a period that could go a long way to determining their season and Jackson, who revealed Mee is unavailable for selection but will be a “voice” in the dugout, is confident they can beat the drop.

“Why not? We have to look at it like that, the performances have been fine details,” he said. “We have to try and look at the positives and take the good bits and use them and move forward.”

Sam Allardyce has been linked with the vacant Burnley job (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Sam Allardyce has been linked with the vacant Burnley job (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Dyche’s departure brings to an end a reign in which he twice gained promotion to the Premier League and regularly overachieved on a small budget, including a seventh-placed finish in 2018 which earned the club a Europa League play-off place.

“I think (Dyche) can be unbelievably proud of what he has achieved,” Jackson added. “More than anything else he has built not only a club but a culture and identity.

“That is really difficult to do in football and it takes time and takes someone who knows what they are doing and what they want.

“I think the job he’s done, you only have to listen to some of the interviews from other managers and his peers and what they said about him.

“The fans will think that I am sure and they have had a great 10 years. I don’t think it will be long before the gaffer and his staff are back in another job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier