Reading hopeful Lucas Joao will be fit to face Swansea

Reading boss Paul Ince hopes to have striker Lucas Joao available for Monday’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with Swansea.

Joao was taken off as a precaution during Friday’s priceless 2-1 win at Sheffield United complaining of a tight hamstring after scoring the opening goal, but Ince is confident his only match-fit frontman will be available.

However, midfielder John Swift is likely to be missing once again after sitting out at Bramall Lane with a calf injury.

Defender Baba Rahman returned from a hamstring problem in South Yorkshire, while Tom McIntyre, whose winner left the Royals nine points clear of the relegation zone, will hope his exploits have earned him another start.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin will continue to manage midfielder Olivier Ntcham’s involvement as he observes Ramadan.

Ntcham, who is unable to eat during the day between April 1 and May 1 because of his religious beliefs, has been used only as a substitute so far this month to make the most of his energy levels, and scored his side’s equaliser against Barnsley on Friday after coming off the bench.

Midfielder Flynn Downes has returned to training after a knee injury and could be involved for the first time since the derby victory at Cardiff on April 2.

The Swans head for the Select Car Leasing Stadium unbeaten in six games and having collected 14 points from a possible 18.