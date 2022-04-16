Mark Selby shakes off slow start to title defence to build lead over Jamie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mark Selby shakes off slow start to title defence to build lead over Jamie Jones

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 1.55pm
Mark Selby moved into a command lead over Jamie Jones (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mark Selby shrugged off a sluggish start to establish a 6-3 lead over qualifier Jamie Jones in the opening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The defending champion looked far from comfortable in the opening exchanges of the match, which marked his first appearance at the Crucible since revealing he was struggling with his mental health.

Despite compiling two centuries ahead of Saturday night’s concluding session, Selby was some way from his best, and was reliant on a series of missed opportunities from the Welshman in order to chisel an early advantage.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 1 – The Crucible
Mark Selby is set to conclude his first round match on Saturday evening (Richard Sellers/PA)

Selby, 38, had come into the tournament having withdrawn from the previous two events in Turkey and Gibraltar, and admitted his participation in Sheffield had been far from certain.

The inevitable question-marks were hardly eased in a difficult first frame which Selby began with two fouls and a warning of a forfeit from referee Yan Martel if he missed for a third time.

Jones, making his fifth appearance at the Crucible, took the opener but missed the simplest of chances to extend his advantage, and Selby, despite some uncharacteristic misses of his own, moved 2-1 in front.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 1 – The Crucible
Zhao Xintong is in control of his match against Jamie Clarke (Richard Sellers/PA)

A break of 134 extended Selby’s advantage prior to the mid-session interval and, although Jones responded with a superb 60 clearance to black to reduce the deficit, the Welshman blew a 59-point lead in the next as he handed his opponent back the initiative.

Breaks of 73 and 129 sent Selby 6-2 in front and he should have extended his advantage, but a missed black off its spot served as a reminder that the outcome of the match was far from certain, as Jones clawed back to 6-3.

On the other table, UK champion Zhao Xintong hit two centuries and four further half-centuries as he cruised into a 7-2 lead against Jamie Clarke in a match scheduled to finish on Sunday.

