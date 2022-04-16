David Worrall could miss out for Port Vale in clash with Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Worrall could miss out for Port Vale in clash with Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 4.39pm
Port Vale’s David Worrall is a doubt for the game with Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Interim Port Vale boss Andy Crosby could be without midfielder David Worrall against Bristol Rovers after he missed the 1-0 win at Hartlepool following an injury suffered in the victory against Oldham.

Defender Chris Hussey made his second appearance from the bench against Pools following a back injury and will look to feature on Easter Monday.

Jake Taylor made his return from injury as a substitute against Hartlepool and will be hoping to start but Dan Jones once again failed to get onto the pitch.

Crosby has options with both James Gibbons and Tom Pett available but Tom Conlon is out for the season.

Bristol Rovers will check on the fitness of Leon Clarke after the striker pulled out during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 over Salford for an unspecified reason.

Clarke had been meant to join Josh Grant in returning to the starting line-up against Salford but his place was taken by Sam Nicholson and Ryan Loft was drafted into the substitutes, although he did not feature.

Grant had been out for two months with a hamstring injury but did not play the full 90 minutes against Salford.

Anthony Evans came on as a substitute against Salford after being out since March 19 with a calf niggle and could be pushing for a starting place against Port Vale.

