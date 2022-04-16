Cauley Woodrow could return to starting line-up as Barnsley face Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cauley Woodrow could return to starting line-up as Barnsley face Peterborough

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 4.49pm
Cauley Woodrow could make his first start for Barnsley since December on Easter Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cauley Woodrow could make his first start for Barnsley since December on Easter Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi must decide whether to risk Cauley Woodrow at home to Peterborough as the prospect of relegation looms over the Tykes.

Woodrow has not started since December 11 because of a knee injury, but the striker came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Swansea on Good Friday.

Callum Styles could return in midfield and Jack Walton will continue in goal as Brad Collins is set to miss the rest of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

Barnsley will be relegated from the Sky Bet Championship on Easter Monday if they lose and Reading beat Swansea.

Peterborough could also drop into League One by losing at Oakwell.

Posh have Joe Ward available after the winger missed the precious 2-1 victory over Blackburn through suspension.

Jack Marriott is in contention to start after coming off the bench to score the winner on Good Friday.

Defenders Dan Butler (ankle) and Nathan Thompson (shoulder), goalkeeper Steven Benda (finger) and midfielder Oliver Norburn (knee) remain out.

