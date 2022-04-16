Stephen Kingsley ‘delighted’ after improvised goal fires Hearts into cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stephen Kingsley ‘delighted’ after improvised goal fires Hearts into cup final

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 5.01pm
Hearts’ Stephen Kingsley, left, celebrates scoring (PA)

Stephen Kingsley revealed he had never practised the set-piece goal which ultimately secured Hearts their 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibernian at Hampden Park.

The Jambos were leading through an Ellis Simms goal after 16 minutes and were awarded a free-kick about 30 yards from goal five minutes later.

It was too far out for Kingsley to strike directly at goal, so he played a one-two with Liam Boyce before curling the ball past Hibs keeper Matt Macey.

Chris Cadden immediately reduced the deficit and Hibs, despite having Joe Newell sent off in the 64th minute, pushed for the equaliser but Hearts held out to reach their third Scottish Cup final in four years, also ensuring they would play European football of some sort until Christmas next season.

Jambos boss Robbie Neilson claimed the set-piece was down to his backroom staff – Paul Gallagher, Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch – but Kingsley said: “I didn’t practise it once.

“It was meant to be on the left-hand side, on Barrie McKay’s side, for him.

“We had practised it during the week for him.

“It was something we felt quite confident with but when it was on the right-hand side – and it was too far out for my preferred distance – we had a word with each other and got Boycey in and set it up on my side and thankfully it couldn’t have worked out any better.

“Before today the St Mirren free-kick was probably the best this season but where this was and who it was against, it was a massive moment in the game.

“It was disappointing to lose that goal so quick afterwards but it ended up being the goal that takes us through to the final. I am absolutely delighted.”

