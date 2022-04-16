Stefan McCluskey grabs a first-half hat-trick as Forfar put five past Annan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar recorded their biggest win of the season by thrashing Annan 5-0 in cinch League Two.

Stefan McCluskey grabbed a first-half hat-trick as Forfar scored all five goals before the interval.

Forfar took a 12th-minute lead when Darren Whyte’s trickery set up Matthew Aitken.

Steven Warnock tucked home midway through the half before McCluskey claimed his first after 26 minutes.

McCluskey then finished Aitken’s pass before Warnock was brought down after 38 minutes and the striker completed his treble from the spot.

Forfar’s thumping win cuts the gap to second-placed Annan to one point.

Kelty Hearts won 3-0 at Stranraer to extend their lead at the top to 18 points.

Robbie McNab tapped home a 62nd-minute opener and Tam Reilly doubled the visitors’ lead within 60 seconds.

Kallum Higginbotham wrapped up Kelty Hearts’ victory nine minutes from time with a delightful dinked finish.

Stenhousemuir kept in the hunt for a play-off place by beating Albion Rovers 4-1 at Ochilview Park.

Adam Corbett, Euan O’Reilly, Robert Thomson and Adam Brown put the Warriors in cruise control inside 25 minutes.

Albion’s solitary reply was a Charlie Reilly penalty four minutes before the break.

Rory MacEwan and Matthew Cooper struck second-half goals as Elgin won 2-0 at Stirling, while Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh City played out a goalless draw.

Fourth-placed Edinburgh have one point more than Stenhousemuir.